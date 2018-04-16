Occidental Petro upped at Piper as competitive advantage underappreciated

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.6% ) is higher after Piper Jaffray upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with an $86 price target, raised from $77, saying the stock has hit an inflection point with little downside ahead.

OXY's cash flow profile is rapidly improving, says Piper analyst Guy Baber, forecasting the company will revert to an organic free cash flow surplus during Q1 2018 for the first time since 2013.

Although investors understand OXY's strong Permian foothold, Baber says they have less appreciation for the degree to which OXY's size, scale, thoughtful approach to development and midstream integration have left it competitively advantaged relative to peers.