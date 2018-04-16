American Water Works +2% as Janney follows Pivotal deal with upgrade

American Water Works (AWK +2% ) is higher after Janney upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral woth a $92 price target, raised from $87, following last week's $365M purchase of Pivotal Home Solutions.

The acquisition is timed to perfection, Janney says, as Pivotal can provide additional cash flow at a moment when utility dividends likely will turn unattractive vs. Treasury yields amid a rising rate environment.

The firm also notes that AWK now expects its EPS in the top half of its 7%-10% percent guidance range through 2022, and likes a purchase agreement the company recently signed for wastewater operations for the city of Alton, Ill., as offering a significant head start toward acquisition goals for 2019.