Facebook updates with post on logged-out data collection

In an update provided on its site, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is filling in some of the blanks left by CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony last week about what data the company collects when users aren't actively using Facebook.

Facebook says many other websites and apps use its services to make ads more relevant, including social plugins (the floating Like/Share buttons); using Facebook as a login to their sites/apps; Facebook Analytics; and the company's ads/measurement tools.

When you visit such sites, Facebook says, "we receive information even if you’re logged out or don’t have a Facebook account. This is because other apps and sites don’t know who is using Facebook."

Other companies, including Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Pinterest and LinkedIn (NASDAQ:MSFT) have similar setups, Facebook says.

How does Facebook use the data? The company just updated its privacy policy, it says, and it uses info for "providing our services to these sites or apps; improving safety and security on Facebook; and enhancing our own products and services," but "We don’t sell people’s data. Period."

An Ad Preferences setting shows you advertisers whose ads you might be seeing, and you can remove those advertisers, or opt out of those types of ads entirely (and opt out of using Facebook interests to show you ads on other websites apps).