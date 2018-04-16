Reuters: Google will resume drug treatment ads with verification

Reuters reports that nearly a year after suspending the practice, Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will resume running ads from U.S. addiction treatment centers starting in July.

Alphabet had ended the practice last September due to a high number of deceptive ads. Kantar Media predicts the ban cut off $78M of annual ad revenue from the U.S. alone.

Treatment centers wanting to run an ad will have to be vetted by LegitScript, which will check the providers for 15 criteria, which includes background checks and licensing verification.