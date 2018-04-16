Enterprise Products starts full service on expanded Midland-to-Sealy pipeline

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +4.2% ) says its expanded 416-mile Midland-to-Sealy pipeline has started full service with an expanded capacity of 540K bbl/day.

EPD says a further expansion of the pipeline next month will increase capacity to 575K bbl/day with the completion of incremental tankage and infrastructure and operating enhancements, and is fully subscribed under long-term contracts.

The line has capacity to move four grades of crude - West Texas Intermediate, light West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour and condensate.

Volumes on the Midland-to-Sealy pipeline averaged 333K bbl/day during Q4 2017 since it began limited service in November.