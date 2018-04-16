Dynavax Tech's lead candidate combined with Keytruda shows positive action in early-stage studies

Dynavax Technologies' (DVAX -6.8% ) lead candidate SD-101, combined with Merck's (MRK +2.6% ) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), showed positive effects in early-stage studies in head-and-neck cancer and melanoma. The data are being presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Preliminary results from a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma showed showed an objective response rate (ORR) of 33% (n=6/18) with no dose-limiting toxicities.

Preliminary data from a Phase 1b/2 study in advanced melanoma showed that 86% of the initial responses were sustained after a median of 18 months (n=6/7) in patients not previously treated with a PD-1 inhibitor. 17% (n=2/12) of evaluable patients who progressed on prior anti-PD-1 therapy achieved partial or stable disease for at least 10.5 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS), duration of response and median overall survival (OS) have not been reached.

