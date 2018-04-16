Winners and losers among opticals from U.S. ban on ZTE sales

In a reaction to the Commerce Dept. banning sales and exports to Chinese equipment maker ZTE (ZTCOF -13.8% ), Acacia Networks (ACIA -35.5% ) says it's aware of the move and acting.

"Acacia is taking steps to suspend affected transactions and is assessing the impact of these developments on Acacia," the company says.

Shares have tumbled today in the wake of the DOC move, and Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is down 14.9% . Other optical names are less affected but still down in an up market: FNSR -3.8% ; NPTN -3.4% ; II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) -4% ; INFN -2.6% ; AAOI -1.3% .