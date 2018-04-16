TransGlobe Energy to seek listing on London Stock Exchange's AIM

TransGlobe Energy (TGA +2.9% ) moves higher after providing an operations update and saying it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

TGA says its Q1 production was on plan, averaging 14,366 boe/day, and its 2018 Canadian drilling program is targeting to begin drilling as many as eight (six net) Cardium wells in July, which could include a two-mile horizontal well to evaluate extended reach horizontals in the Harmattan area.

Also, TGA believes a listing on London’s AIM market will provide access to a significant pool of specialist investors who currently do not have adequate access to the stock; it plans to establish an executive office in London by this September.