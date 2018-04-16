Schlumberger seeks to hike patent damages in case before Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court appeared divided today over whether to make it easier for companies to recoup profits lost due to the unauthorized use of their patented technology overseas, Reuters reports, in a dispute the amount of money ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) must pay for infringing Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) technology that helps search for oil and gas beneath the ocean floor.

Some justices expressed concerns about applying U.S. patent laws abroad, while others indicated that SLB should be fully compensated, according to the report.

SLB is appealing a lower court ruling that barred it from recovering $93.4M in lost profits from foreign contracts the company said it missed as a result of the infringement; a decision in its favor would expand the ability of patent owners to recover foreign-based damages.