Roku +6% on ESPN Plus availability; Point72 notes 5% stake

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 6% after hours following a post-close notice that it's making available new streaming service ESPN Plus (NYSE:DIS) on its players.

It's newly updated its ESPN channel to make the new service available for those subscribers paying ESPN the $4.99/month.

The service is accessible to anything with a current-gen device, Roku says.

Updated 4:36 p.m.: In a 13G filing after the close, Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management reported a 5.1% stake in Roku; the filing of a 13G indicates a passive stake rather than an active one.