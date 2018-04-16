PBF Logistics announces $125M in multi-asset growth purchases

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) agrees to acquire several development assets from subsidiaries of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), its sponsor, and the Cummins terminal in Knoxville, Tenn., for a combined $125.4M.

The assets to be acquired from PBF Energy include the Toledo rail products facility, which will be upgraded to facilitate clean product distribution and exports; the Chalmette truck rack, dedicated to loading gasoline and distillate as well as delivering ethanol for blending; and the Paulsboro lube oil terminal, which will be expanded with additional tankage and infrastructure.

The Cummins terminal receives clean products through connections with the Colonial and Plantation pipelines and include tankage of ~520K barrels.