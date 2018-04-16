Preclinical data show potential effectiveness of CRISPR Therapeutics' off-the-shelf CAR-T cells; shares up 2% after hours

Gene editor CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is up 2% after hours on modest volume on the heels of its announcement of encouraging preclinical data supporting the potential efficacy of its off-the-shelf CAR-T candidates. The results were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

The data, supporting the work already done on lead allogeneic candidate CTX101, showed allogeneic CAR-T cells targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) generated with CRISPR/Cas9 as a potential approach to treating multiple myeloma (MM) selectively killed BCMA+ cells in vitro and eradicated MM cells in in vitro and in vivo models.

Using CRISPR/Cas9, allogeneic CAR-T cells targeting the CD70 antigen, a key target in blood cancers and certain solid tumors, showed effectiveness in killing cancer cells in lymphoid and renal cancer cell lines. The CD70-targeting CAR-T cells eradicated renal cell carcinoma cells in an in vivo mouse model.

CEO Samarth Kulkarni says the company's first IND should be filed by year-end.