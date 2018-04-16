Stocks post a win after strong batch of earnings, relief over Syria strike

Stocks cruised to solid gains after some strong corporate earnings reports and the weekend's U.S.-led strike on Syria that turned out to be less dramatic than many had feared, but the three major indexes all finished just below their 50-day moving averages.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher, but the leaders were the lightly weighted telecom services (+1.5%), utilities (+1.4%) and materials (+1.4%) groups, while the heavily-weighted financial sector (+0.5%) was the day's second-worst performer.

U.S. WTI May crude futures slid 1.7% to $66.22/bbl, but the energy sector, which typically moves in tandem with the price of crude oil, rallied 1%.

Old-economy companies such as trucking firms and railroad operators were among the biggest individual winners, as JB Hunt Transport jumped 6.2% after beating both earnings and revenues estimates for Q1, sparking a 2.3% surge in the Dow Jones Transportation Average.

Bank of America struggled early after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings but eventually finished 0.4% higher; several banks including JPMorgan Chase saw their share prices fall on Friday after reporting strong earnings.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly lower, with the benchmark 10-year adding a basis point to 2.83%.