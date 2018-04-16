SeaChange -8.1% as quarterly report provides dim guidance

SeaChange (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 8.1% lower after hours after its Q4 earnings beat slightly but contained downbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues dipped overall as services lagged product sales.

The Q4 results included non-GAAP charges of $2.1M, with severance and restructuring costs making up $1.1M of that. The prior year's quarter had $22.3M of non-GAAP charges.

"The fourth quarter marks our second consecutive quarter of operating profitability, evidence that our initiatives to reduce costs and return the Company to profitability and positive cash flow have taken hold," says CFO Peter Faubert.

Revenue breakout: Products, $9.88M (up 27.9%); Services, $13.1M (down 18.8%).

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of $13M-$15M, light of consensus for $18.6M, with a non-GAAP loss of $0.15 to $0.11 per share (below expectations for a loss of $0.01/share).

For the full year, it sees revenue of $80M-$90M (vs. consensus for $83.8M) and non-GAAP operating income of $0.10-$0.25 (vs. expected $0.15).

Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $52M against no debt as of Jan. 31.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

