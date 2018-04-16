Citi lifts oil price view; possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply among factors

Citigroup raises its forecast for oil prices for this year and next due to improving demand and the potential for supply losses from Venezuela and Iran, but expects 2019 prices to finish lower than in 2018 because of more supply coming to the market.

The bank lifts its 2018 forecast for Brent crude by $5-$6/bbl to an average $65/bbl for the year, while raising its 2019 outlook by the same amount to take the average price for the year to $55/bbl.

Citi still remains bearish toward year-end 2018 and 2019 due to an expected oil surplus mostly occurring from 2019, noting that oil inventories look flat in 2018 but then rise in 2019.

The analysts expect continued high volatility in oil prices due to geopolitical and policy risks, with the risk to Iranian supply containing "a very wide spectrum of possibilities. Even if Pres. Trump doesn't sign the May 12 sanctions waiver, the end result could be just a redirection of oil flows," with ~200K bbl/day lost from the oil market, but 1M bbl/day of Iranian oil could be lost if the nuclear deal collapses.

