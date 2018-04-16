Enbridge sending underwater vehicle to look for Line 5 damage

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it is preparing to launch an underwater vehicle to inspect potential damage caused by a ship to its Line 5 twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

Officials say dents in both pipes may have been caused by the vessel, which also is believed responsible for damaging two electric cables that leaked 600 gallons of coolant fluid into the straits.

Line 5 carries 23M gal/day of crude oil daily between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ontario; ENB temporarily shut down the line during this past weekend due to a power outage at the Superior terminal.