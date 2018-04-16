Alberta introduces law allowing it to cut exports to B.C. in pipeline battle

Alberta's legislature introduces a bill that would give the provincial government power to cut oil shipments to neighboring British Columbia, escalating the dispute over the stalled expansion of Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline.

The legislation comes a day after Prime Minister Trudeau and Alberta Premier Notley failed to discourage B.C. Premier Horgan from his battle against the $5.9B expansion project.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline supplies Vancouver and the surrounding region with as much as 60% of its refined products, as well as the area’s only refinery, the 55K bbl/day facility owned by Parkland Fuel (OTCPK:PKIUF), which accounts for 25% of B.C.’s transportation fuel and 40% of the jet fuel at the Vancouver airport.