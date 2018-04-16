Delek US big winner from Permian Basin bottlenecks, Tudor Pickering says

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) should be a big winner from discounted west Texas shale oil coming from the prolific Permian Basin, as the lack of pipeline space causes logjams and wider discounts for Midland crude, Tudor Pickering analysts say, reiterating its Buy rating for the stock and raising its price target to $58 from $51.

DK will be able to realize much better margins because its refining plants are close to the Permian Basin, says Tudor Pickering, which widens its Midland-Cushing crude differential forecast to $3.59/bbl and $5.00/bbl in 2018 and 2019, respectively, from $1.59 and $1.25 previously, "on the basis of... booming production outstripping available pipeline takeaway capacity."

The firm sees "extremely positive implications" for various refiners, including Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) and Holly Frontier (NYSE:HFC), "but none more so than Buy-rated DK, which can run ~70% Midland crude in its four-refinery system."

DK gained 3.2% in today's trade after reaching an all-time high of $45.88, up from a low point of ~$21 last year.