Bloomberg: Tellurian pitches equity stakes in proposed LNG plant

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) is in advanced talks with potential equity partners for its proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, CEO Meg Gentle tells Bloomberg,

In addition to building a terminal to superchill gas and load in onto tankers, TELL is seeking to build out the ability to produce natural gas, and Gentle - along with Charif Souki, her old boss at Cheniere Energy and now TELL's Chairman - wants to persuade buyers to purchase equity interests in exchange for low-cost gas in the future.

“This cleverly removes the banks from the whole formula, and then it becomes the buyer’s problem,” says Jason Feer of Poten & Partners Inc. “The fact that you don’t have a whole bunch of people falling over themselves to sign is an indicator of how complicated it is.. It's a pretty radical departure."

Gentle says the integrated model could allow TELL to load LNG onto a ship for just $3/MMBtu or less after factoring in the price of the fuel and the cost of chilling and shipping it; at the same time, investors could end up paying more if gas prices or operating costs rise.

The market is clearly skeptical, as TELL’s market cap has been chopped nearly in half to slightly more than $2M since February 2017, when it went public.