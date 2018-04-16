Report: Another brief shutdown for Tesla Model 3 line

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is instituting another temporary shutdown of Model 3 production, BuzzFeed reports tonight.

The automaker is suspending the assembly line for 4-5 days despite being somewhat behind schedule.

Workers on the line are expected to use vacation days or stay home without pay while some will be offered paid work elsewhere in the factory, according to the report.

It's the second such pause in three months, and Tesla says they're "common in production ramps like this." It's expecting to improve automation and ultimately increase output.

Also, those workers on the Model S and X lines have been told the lines will be operating weekends in June, BuzzFeed says.

Shares fell 3% during the market session today; they're down 0.4% after hours.

