Airbus a better bet than Boeing, says Morgan Stanley analyst

Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) both should benefit from higher plane prices but Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Humphrey prefers Airbus.

Aircraft makers have been hinting at higher prices for narrow-body planes for some time, and with traffic growth up 5%-7% and five- to 10-year backlogs for Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, Humphrey thinks both companies will announce rate increases up to 2021, news that could come as soon as Q2 or Q3.

Boeing shares have doubled in the past 12-18 months while Airbus has "greater longer-term leverage to profitability," as the A350 program matures, Humphrey says, and "both companies have a similar product offerings and industry position, yet Boeing’s market capitalization is about two times that of Airbus."

Finally, Humphrey also sees less trade risk for Airbus, as the danger of weakening international relations for the U.S. has "risen considerably," especially for Boeing.