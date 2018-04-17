U.S., Japan talk trade and N.Korea

Besieged by alleged cronyism scandals at home, Japan's Shinzo Abe will meet with President Trump today for an important summit in Mar-a-Lago.

Tokyo is one of the few American allies that hasn't been exempted from U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, and Trump's decision to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong-un without consulting Abe has sparked fears of Japan being sidelined during nuclear negotiations.

