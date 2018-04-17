KBR's proprietary SCORE ethylene technology based revamp project completed at KPIC

KBR (NYSE:KBR) successfully completed the ethylene plant revamp project for Korea Petrochemical Ind Ltd (KPIC) in Ulsan, Korea.

"KBR is honored that KPIC selected KBR's SCORE Ethylene Technology for this strategic revamp project," said John Derbyshire KBR President, Technology. "The close cooperation between our teams resulting in the successful completion of this project is testament to KPIC's One Project – One Team spirit."

SCORE technology is an innovative and differentiated technology backed by extensive ethylene operating experience that improves operability and reliability while reducing production costs.

