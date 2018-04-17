Goodyear and Bridgestone form national tire distributor JV

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NYSE:GT) and Bridgestone announce the formation of a tire distribution joint venture in the U.S.

TireHub will provide U.S. tire dealers and retailers with a comprehensive range of passenger and light truck tires from two of the world's leading tire companies, with an emphasis on satisfying rapidly growing demand for larger rim diameter premium tires.

The new 50-50 JV will combine Goodyear's company-owned wholesale distribution network with Bridgestone-owned Tire Wholesale Warehouse .

The transaction is expected to help Bridgestone and Goodyear grow their respective tire businesses.

