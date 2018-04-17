Netflix the toast of analyst town

Analysts are raving about the Q1 report turned in by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as they boost estimates for 2018.

"We believe Netflix has built the ideal model for global distribution of premium video in the internet era, and it is working to improve the efficiency of that model at a rapid pace that others cannot currently match," writes KeyBanc's Andy Hargreaves. The firm lifts its price target on Overweight-rated Netflix to $385.

Morgan Stanley points to the "rare combination" of an subscriber beat and margin guidance boost out of the streamer. MS also has an Overweight rating on NFLX to go along with a price targe of $370.

Pivotal Research hikes its price target on NFLX to a Street-high $420 on a glowing assessment of Netflix's momentum within the media/cable industry.

GBH Insights calls the subscriber tally out of Netflix "eye popping" as it maintains an Attractive rating and price target of $375.

Sources: Marketwatch, Bloomberg

