Adobe Systems closes acquisition of voice software company

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) closes its acquisition of voice design and prototyping software company Sayspring for undisclosed terms.

Sayspring makes it easier for developers to create interactive prototypes for Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Key quote from Adobe EVP and CTO Abbay Parasnis: ““The way we interact with our devices is at a significant inflection point. We’re moving beyond the keyboard and mouse and even our touch screens to using something that is even more natural — our voice — to interact with technology. Voice tech is growing fast, and we strongly believe it must become an integral part of Adobe’s portfolio moving forward. We’re excited to welcome Sayspring to Adobe, and we’re looking forward to putting the technology to work to empower more people to create next-generation voice experiences.”