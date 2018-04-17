ArQule out-licenses derazantinib to Basilea Pharma for up to $327M; shares up 9% premarket

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) inks a license agreement with Swiss biotech Basilea Pharmaceutica International Limited to develop and commercialize pan-FGFR inhibitor derazantinib worldwide except China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan (Sinovant Sciences has rights).

Under the terms of the deal, ArQule will receive $10M upfront, up to $326M in milestones and staggered single-digit to double-digit royalties on net sales. Basilea will be responsible for all development, manufacturing and commercialization costs and expenses.

Under certain circumstances, ArQule may have the opportunity to directly promote derazantinib in the U.S.

ArQule will host a conference call tomorrow, April 18, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the agreement.

Shares are up 9% premarket on light volume.

