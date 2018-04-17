Futures gain as earnings pour in

Following a strong Wall Street finish on Monday, U.S. stock index futures are up by around 0.5% , as investors braced for a wave of fresh corporate earnings.

Those include results from Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, UnitedHealth, IBM and United Continental.

News out of Asia: China slapped a hefty import charge on U.S. sorghum after reporting GDP growth of 6.8% in Q1, while Japan's Shinzo Abe heads to Mar-a-Lago to discuss trade with President Trump.

Oil is up 0.1% at $66.27/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1345/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.84%.

