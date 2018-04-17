NeoPhotonics reveals financial impact from ZTE ban

|About: NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)|By:, SA News Editor

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) comments on yesterday’s Department of Commerce ban on exports to ZTE.

NeoPhotonics says its direct revenue from ZTE during FY17 was about 1% of total revenue. Counting component products to ZTE supply chain partners, the percentage was 3% of total revenue. 

But NeoPhotonics thinks it would’ve grown revenue with ZTE and its suppliers and had forecasted 5% of annualized revenue. 

NeoPhotonics will write off $1.5M of inventory products meant for ZTE in Q1. 

NeoPhotonics closed yesterday down 4% to $6.52.  

