NeoPhotonics reveals financial impact from ZTE ban

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) comments on yesterday’s Department of Commerce ban on exports to ZTE.
NeoPhotonics says its direct revenue from ZTE during FY17 was about 1% of total revenue. Counting component products to ZTE supply chain partners, the percentage was 3% of total revenue.
But NeoPhotonics thinks it would’ve grown revenue with ZTE and its suppliers and had forecasted 5% of annualized revenue.
NeoPhotonics will write off $1.5M of inventory products meant for ZTE in Q1.
NeoPhotonics closed yesterday down 4% to $6.52.
