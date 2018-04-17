Twitter +2.5% on Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from Underweight to Equal Weight and raises the price target from $28 to $29, a 1.5% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Brian Nowak cites constructive conversations with advertisers, improving user numbers, and positive revisions that make shares “a more compelling risk/reward.”

Nowak: “We believe Twitter’s video ad product continues to perform well as advertisers continue to look for higher quality online video impressions.”

Nowak raises his 2018 sales estimate from $2.69B to $2.75B.