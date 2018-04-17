GE riding wave of gene therapy

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) is upping its bet on biotechnology with the launch of prefabricated manufacturing units for producing virus-based gene and cell therapies, novel anti-cancer treatments and vaccines.

Interest in such medicines, which use engineered viruses to carry healthy genetic material into the cells of sick people, has soared as the first wave of gene-fixing drugs reach the market.

GE expects to have a $1B-a-year gene and cell therapy business by 2025.

Previously: Crispr sees gene therapy milestone in Europe (Apr. 16 2018)