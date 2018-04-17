Mellanox Technologies +2.1% on Q1 beats, upside guidance

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares are up 2.1% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $255M to $265M (consensus: $249.57M) with adjusted gross margin from 68.5% to 69.5% and operating expenses from $119M to $121M.

Upside FY18 guidance was raised to revenue of $1.03B to $1.05B (consensus: $1.02B; was: $970M to $990M) with gross margin from 68% to 69% and operating margin from 21% to 22%.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 69% (-2.7 percentage points Y/Y); operating margin, 20.8% (+12.5 pts); cash from operating activities, $55.4M (+$20.4M); cash and equivalents, $286.3M (+$12.5M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Mellanox Technologies beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (April 17)