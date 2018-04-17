Novocure's TTFields show positive effect in mid-stage mesothelioma study

Topline results from a Phase 2 pilot study, STELLAR, assessing Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) plus chemo in patients with mesothelioma showed a positive effect compared to chemo alone (historial control).

STELLAR is an 80-subject, single-arm, open-label trial evaluating TTFields plus standard-of-care chemo pemetrexed combined with either cisplatin or carboplatin in patients with unresectable previously untreated pleural mesothelioma.

Treatment with TTFields produced clinically meaningful improvements in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS).

Preliminary data on 42 subjects with an average of 11.5 months of follow-up showed a one-year survival rate of 80% compared to 50% for historical control. Median PFS was 7.3 months versus 5.7 months for historial control. Median OS had not been reached.

Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.