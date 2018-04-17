Celanese +6% following strong Q1 earnings, upside guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) +6.2% premarket after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and issuing strong guidance.

CE sees FY 2018 EPS rising 20%-25% from its previous outlook for a 12%-16% increase, implying $9.01-$9.39 excluding non-recurring items vs. $8.60 analyst consensus estimate.

Cowen analysts say the Q1 beat was driven by strength in the Acetyl Intermediates and Engineered Materials segments; AEM margin topped the firm's estimate due to pricing and volume growth as well as higher than expected affiliate income from Ibn Sina (Briefing.com).