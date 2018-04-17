Xalles Holdings acquires blockchain development company, BlockForge Inc.

Xalles Holdings (OTCPK:XALL) acquired BlockForge Inc. for an undisclosed term.

“The acquisition of BlockForge, Paul Erickson’s management expertise, and the resources he brings to our company will help form the nucleus of our new technology team for focusing on blockchain-based solutions,” said Xalles CEO, Thomas Nash. He continued, “The new team’s first assignment within Xalles will be to help design the new blockchain-based version of the X2X platform, including smart contracts.”

The transaction is expected to close on or before April 30.

BlockForge Inc. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xalles Holdings Inc.

Press Release