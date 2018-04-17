Southern Co. names Evans as new CFO

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) discloses the appointment of Andrew Evans as its new Executive VP and CFO effective June 1, succeeding the retiring Art Beattie.

Evans was Executive VP of Southern Co. since July 2016, President of Southern Company Gas since May 2015 and Chairman and CEO of Southern Company Gas since January 2016; he had served as Executive VP and CFO of Southern Company Gas during 2006-15.

Current Southern Co. COO Kimberly Greene will succeed Evans as Chairman, President and CEO of Southern Company Gas.