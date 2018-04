Tomorrow is a significant day for the movie industry, with Black Panther due to open at an AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) theater in Riyadh.

Black Panther will be the first Hollywood movie to screen in Saudi Arabia in 35 years.

AMC plans to open 40 theaters in the region over tha next five years.

Saudi Arabia hopes the opening of the movie industry to the U.S. will be a two-way street. The kingdom is sponsoring a pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival to showcase Saudi short films.