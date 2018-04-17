J&J cost cutting plan may pressure suppliers - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that certain healthcare firms with substantial exposure to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) may find themselves under pressure from its announced cost cutting initiative across its global supply chain, expected to trim as much as $800M in annual pre-tax savings by 2022.

Notable suppliers (and the proportion of revenue tied to J&J): Universal Biosensors (UBI.AX)(79%), Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)(73%), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)(53%), Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)(33%), Tokyo Automatic Machinery (6360.T)(29%), Cogstate Ltd. (CGS.AX)(20%), Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR)(16%), Model N (NYSE:MODN)(11%) and Stereotaxis (NASDAQ:STXS)(11%).

Other companies with more modest exposure are: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO), Samsung Biologics (207940.KS), Bemis (NYSE:BMS), Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST), Gerresheimer AG (GXI.DE), CCL Industries (OTC:CCDBF), Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS).