Anheuser-Busch sets aggressive environmental targets

Anheuser-Busch announces a goal to purchase 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025.

The brewer also wants to reduce CO2 emissions across the value chain by 25% over the same time period.

"Our company has been around for 165 years, and these goals will ensure that we continue to make meaningful contributions toward building strong communities and a healthy environment for the next 165 years," says Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris.

Anheuser-Busch's environment targets are separate than those of parent Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD).