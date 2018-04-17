Goldman Sachs swaps bear call on Coca-Cola to PepsiCo

Goldman Sachs reverses ratings on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP).
The analyst team takes Coca-Cola up to a Neutral rating from Sell, while slapping the Sell call on PepsiCo.
"With KO (Coca-Cola) organic growth profile improving (4+% organic sales growth in 2018) and PEP (Pepsi) comparably soft (2-2.5%) we now view PEP shares as likely to underperform KO," explains analyst Judy Hong.
Shares of Coca-Cola are up 2.76% over the last 52 weeks vs. -3.82% for PepsiCo. In premarket trading, Coca-Cola is up 0.65% and PepsiCo is down 0.70%.