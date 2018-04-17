Sequential Brands plans to expand active lifestyle brand AVIA in China

Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG) entered into a multi-year agreement with Beiying Sports Technology to bring its AVIA brand to Greater China.

“AVIA continues to attract consumers nationwide as one of the leading active lifestyle brands known for its pioneering technology and stylish designs. I’m excited to build on the brand’s strong momentum in the US and introduce it to the Chinese market – an important market with a growing sports industry,” said Eddie Esses, President of Sequential’s Active Division. “Together, with our new partner, the AVIA brand has the opportunity to become a major active lifestyle brand throughout China.”

