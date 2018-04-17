TDN on board with Proteostasis' mid-stage study of cystic fibrosis candidate PTI-428

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NYSE:PTI) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the Therapeutics Development Network (TDN), the drug development arm of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, has endorsed its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CFTR amplifier PTI-428.

The TDN endorsement provides access to 89 accredited care centers in the U.S.

CEO Meenu Chhabra says, "We believe PTI-428 holds the promise of improving treatment efficacy for currently underserved segments of the CF population, as well as for those who have experienced a decline in lung function over time while on Orkambi. We are grateful and humbled to receive TDN endorsement for this latest study of PTI-428 and we plan to start dosing CF patients in the third quarter of this year. We aim to share initial results in early 2019. This study will allow us to broaden the planned pivotal trial next year that includes subjects on either Orkambi or Symdeko background therapy."