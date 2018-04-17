Camping World expands with new SuperCenters planned in Georgia, Illinois and Ohio

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) announced expansion plans for the development of new SuperCenters in Augusta, GA, Marion, IL, and Huber Heights, OH.

The company also plans to expand the footprint with additional locations in several high traffic, outdoor centric markets, with the new SuperCenters in Augusta, Marion and Huber Heights later this year.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World said, “As part of Camping World’s growth strategy, the brand is making major investments in the quality of its dealer network. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving our customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs."

Press Release