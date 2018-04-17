UK unemployment rate 4.2%, wage growth excluding bonus picks ip

U.K. unemployment benefit claims fell to 11,600 from 15,100 in the three months to February.

The unemployment rate fell steady to 4.2%, below the consensus forecast of 4.3%.

The number of people in employment in the UK rose 55,000 in the three months to March, in line with expectations.

Average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by an annual 2.8% in the three months to February, compared with 2.6% in the prthree months to January and including bonuses, pay growth rose by an annual 2.8%.

Source: Investing.com