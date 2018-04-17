Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) initiated with Hold rating and $55 (flat) price target at Stifel.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) initiated with Buy rating and $6 (79% upside) price target at Stifel.

Intricon (NASDAQ:IIN) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (79% upside) price target at Stifel.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) initiated with Hold rating and $192 (15% upside) price target at Stifel.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 2% premarket.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley. Shares up a fraction premarket.