Shell set to resume deepwater exploration offshore Egypt

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will resume deepwater exploration for oil and gas off Egypt’s Mediterranean coast.

Production from Shell’s operations at the West Nile Delta 9B project is forecast to reach 350M-400M cf/day of gas in 2019, with the first three wells due online this year; the field is owned by Egypt’s General Petroleum Corp., Malaysia’s Petronas and Shell.

Egypt's government is looking to production from recently discovered fields to allow it to halt energy imports by 2019.