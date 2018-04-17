Bloomberg: Apple planning Texture-based news subscription

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to launch a news subscription service, according to Bloomberg sources.

The service will come from integrating the acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News to boost services sales. Services revenue grew 23% to $30B in FY17, but execs have a goal of $50B by 2021.

Apple’s previous Newsstand app and current News offer magazines and newspapers but only as individual subscriptions. Texture offers over 200 magazines for a $9.99/month subscription.

The new Texture-News hybrid could launch in the next year.