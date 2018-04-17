GE grabs $300M service contract for Petrobras power plants in Brazil

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says its Power Services unit has secured a contract worth more than $300M to service power generation equipment in 11 power plants in Brazil owned by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

GE will be responsible for carrying out inspections, repairs and other tasks relating to 20 heavy-duty gas turbines, 23 LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbines, three steam turbines and 13 generators.

GE says the contract covers ~80% of PBR's total installed fleet; the 11 power plants produce a combined 4.3 GW of electricity to meet the residential power consumption needs of 57M Brazilians.