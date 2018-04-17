KBS Fashion signs cooperative agreement to open Amazon and Alibaba Express online stores

Hongri Sports Goods, a China-based subsidiary of KBS Fashion (KBSF +42.3% ) entered into an agreement with Hangzhou Si Teng Internet Technology to open, operate and maintain online stores through Amazon US and Alibaba Express to sell Hongri products on their behalf.

The online stores are expected to be launched in June 2018.

"The signing of the agreement for Hongri will be an important and meaningful step to expand our business to a broader customer base. As one of the leading cross-border e-commerce service providers, Si Teng E-commerce will provide one-stop services to our business by opening, operating and maintaining Hongri's online stores on Amazon and Alibaba Express," said Mr. Keyan Yan, the Chairman and CEO of KBS, "the subject agreement is in line with our corporate strategy to expand into the digital and online sales markets where we see a significant growth potential for our Company."

