Bayer's ILDR2 inhibitor shows encouraging action in preclinical studies, discoverer Compugen up 4%

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN +3.5% ) is up in early trade on light volume on the heels of its announcement that licensee Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.3% ) presented encouraging preclinical data on BAY 1905254 at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

BAY 1905254, formerly CGEN-15001T, inhibits a protein called ILDR2 (immunoglobulin like domain containing receptor 2), a new immune checkpoint discovered by Compugen.

Preclinical work in mouse models showed anti-tumor activity as monotherapy and in combination with other cancer treatments. The first in-human studies should commence later this year.

